Simon Doull Lashes Out at Quetta Gladiators for Poor Selection

There is always room for debate and analysis in the cricketing world and when a seasoned commentator like Simon Doull expresses his thoughts, it garners attention.

Doull recently criticized the Quetta Gladiators for their poor performance in the ongoing PSL and their inclusion of Umar Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez in the team.

Doull pointed out that despite young talent, the inclusion of Akmal and Hafeez in the playing XI is a clear indication of their lack of vision and strategy in the draft.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators, one of the most popular franchises in the PSL, struggled in their first game against Multan Sultans, losing by 9 wickets.

The team has failed to gel as a unit, and their poor performance has baffled fans and experts alike, with many attributing their poor form to a lack of consistency.

Doull added that Akmal and Hafeez, both seasoned campaigners in Pakistani cricket, were not the right fit for a team that was looking to build for the future.

He argued that the team should have focused on picking young players who could learn and grow with the team, rather than relying on older players.

