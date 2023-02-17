Bestway Cement Kick-Starts New Production Line

Bestway Cement Limited (PSX: BWCL), a subsidiary of Bestway International Holdings Limited (BIHL), has completed the construction and installation of a brownfield line at its Hattar Plant.

In a stock filing, the cement maker said, “Hattar Line-II has a clinker capacity of 7,200 tonnes per day. The new production line has commenced cement production on 17th February 2023”.

ALSO READ 330 MW Coal-Fired Power Plant Added to Hubco Fleet

BIHL holds 56.43 percent shares in Bestway. To note, BIHL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited (BGL), a British multinational conglomerate company.

Last year in October, BWCL commissioned a fifth plant site in Mianwali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which increase its annual production capacity to 12.9 million tons.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 134, up 0.65 percent or Rs. 0.86 with a turnover of 900 shares on Friday.