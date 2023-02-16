Sheffield Emerges as a Leading Gaming Hub in The UK

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 16, 2023 | 6:59 pm

Sheffield has been ranked as the 10th gaming capital of the UK, according to a recent study by a Japanese casino guide, 6takarakuji.

The study analyzed and ranked video game companies, universities with computer science programs, and the average salaries of game developers in major cities across the UK.

Sheffield ranks 8th for a population-to-gaming company ratio of 16,864 people per company and 14th for its population-to-university ratio of 278,250 per university. The city has 2 universities offering computer science to those pursuing a game development career, including the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Ham University. On average, game developers in Sheffield earn £45,186 per year.

The study declares Manchester as the UK’s gaming capital with 46 gaming companies, 1 per 12,000 people. The University of Manchester tops the list of 7 universities offering computer science degrees in the city. Game developers in Manchester earn £49,878 annually.

According to the 6takarakuji’s spokesperson, individuals seeking a gaming profession have many opportunities across the country, with Sheffield offering an exceptional blend of learning and employment prospects.

Here are the top 10 gaming cities in the UK:

Rank City Gaming Company to City Population Computer Science University to City Population Game Developer Annual Salary Index score
1 Manchester 12,000 78,857 £49,878 10
2 London 6,268 251,423 £58,922 14
3 Liverpool 18,696 97,220 £49,047 17
4 Cardiff 10,354 181,200 £48,858 18
5 Bristol 11,522 236,200 £46,580 21
6 Edinburgh 16,788 110,800 £44,882 22
7 Newcastle upon Tyne 27,291 30,020 £43,083 23
7 Nottingham 12,450 107,900 £41,955 23
8 Coventry 15,013 115,100 £44,664 24
9 Leeds 50,750 162,400 £57,609 25
10 Sheffield 16,864 278,250 £45,186 30

 

