Babar’s Fans Troll Mohammad Amir for His Arrogant Behavior in PSL [Reactions]

Babar Azam has a massive fan following not just in Pakistan but around the world. His fans refer to him as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and never tolerate disrespect directed toward him.

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, issued a disrespectful statement about the all-format captain right before the start of the PSL, stating that it doesn’t matter if he’s bowling to Babar Azam or a tailender, his job is to take wickets for his team.

During Karachi Kings’ second match, Amir made an aggressive gesture, calling Babar Azam’s fans to shut their mouths after taking Islamabad United’s Hassan Nawaz’s wicket.

Babar Azam’s fans were not having it and they took to social media platforms to roast the 30-year-old left-hand bowler. Here are some of the reactions from the enraged Babar Azam’s fans.

Muhammad Amir: a perfect example of Shakespearean tragic hero, falling from heights to his lowest.#amir #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/WdllR9bI4T — Saad Bukharii (@bukharii_saad) February 17, 2023

Lost both 2 matches full attitude Results Zero shame on u 🤪

Bai chalangy zara kam lagao zara match jeet kar dekhao ulti khalabazia khany sy matcy ni jeety jaty show some guts and don't do cheap things bluddy jokerrs 🤡#KKvsIU #Fixer #Malik #PSL8 #PSL2023 #Amir pic.twitter.com/5HQAPfIhms — Zakir Hussain (@iamzakirHasain) February 16, 2023

After learning his lesson the hard way, Amir must focus on his bowling rather than his antics. He has conceded 72 runs in the first two matches of the PSL, both of which Karachi Kings lost.

Amir should also work harder to pull his team out of a dreadful PSL run. Since the previous PSL edition, Karachi Kings have lost 11 out of 12 matches as they lost all group-stage matches last year except for one.