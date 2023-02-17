Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

The fifth match of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played today at Multan Cricket Stadium, between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

The match will be crucial for the Sultans, who lost their first game against the Qalandars by one run but bounced back by defeating Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, started their season on a high note with a 2-run win against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Multan Sultans have a better head-to-head record against Peshawar Zalmi, having defeated them in eight of their previous 11 encounters. However, the four-time finalists have managed to beat the 2021 champions only thrice.

In their last meeting in February last year, The Mohammad Rizwan-led side secured a comfortable 42-run win over the Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi.

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited match, which promises to be an exciting contest between two top teams of the Pakistan Super League.

