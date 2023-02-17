UAE Warns Employers to Register All Workers in Pension System

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in UAE has told private firms to register Emirati employees in the pension and social security system. This condition is also mandatory to qualify for benefits under the Nafis program.

UAE launched the Nafis program to improve competitiveness and the number of Emiratis in the private sector. It aims to do so by providing the required expertise and skills to Emiratis so that they can get employed and pursue their professional and academic journey.

MoHRE reminded private companies that they’re obligated to register Emirati workers in the pension system within a month of work permit issuance. In case of failure, they’ll have to pay fines in accordance with labor laws.

Despite being an employer’s responsibility, the MoHRE also emphasized that employees must make sure they are registered.

UAE employers must also coordinate with pension and social security authorities regarding end-of-service benefits and service merging after the cancelation of work permits.