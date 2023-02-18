Shahid Afridi Advises Amir to Control His Emotions After Unnecessary On-Field Antics

Former star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has spoken out against Mohammad Amir’s recent on-field behavior in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

In a recent interview on a local TV channel, Afridi revealed that he had texted the left-arm pacer to scold him after he lost his cool in the match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

ALSO READ PCB Confirms PSL 8 to Continue as Scheduled Despite Karachi Unrest

During the match, Amir exchanged heated words with emerging batsman Hassan Nawaz and had a clash with Tom Curran.

The former captain advised Amir to keep his aggression under control and not further tarnish his image with unnecessary antics.

He reminded Amir that there are juniors around him, and families and kids watching on television.

The 45-year-old also mentioned Amir’s on-field clash with Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan captain, Babar Azam earlier this week.

After Babar flicked Amir for a boundary during his 68-run knock, Amir threw the next ball toward him in desperation.

ALSO READ Ahmed Shehzad Makes a Shocking Revelation About Amir and Imad’s Rivalry Against Babar Azam

Afridi warned Amir that if he wants to play for Pakistan, he needs to play alongside Babar and control his aggression.

He stated that Amir understood his criticism and apologized for his behavior.

The former interim Chief Selector concluded by urging Amir to focus on his performance and go back home peacefully.