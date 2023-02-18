PCB Confirms PSL 8 to Continue as Scheduled Despite Karachi Unrest

Despite last night’s attack on police chief’s office in Karachi, PCB and all franchises have agreed to proceed with Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 matches as scheduled.

Concerns were raised about the safety of the players and officials, and it was questioned whether the PSL matches in the city would go ahead as planned.

However, an emergency meeting was held by the board, which was attended by all six franchise representatives, to discuss the situation.

In consultation with security agencies, PCB took franchises into confidence and persuaded them to continue with the ongoing PSL edition in Karachi as planned.

Karachi is scheduled to host 9 matches in the PSL 8, with 2 matches already being held at the venue.

According to the schedule, Karachi will host 7 more matches, which include, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators today.

Karachi Kings will host Lahore Qalandars tomorrow. Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars on 20 and 21 February respectively.

ALSO READ Star Kiwi Batter Questions Azam Khan’s Exclusion From Pakistan National Team

Islamabad United will collide with Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators on 23 and 24 February respectively. Karachi Kings will host Multan Sultans on 26 February in what will be the last PSL 8 game in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eighth edition of the PSL is being held in Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, with the latter hosting the most games.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads