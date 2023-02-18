PSL 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Former champions, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns against each other in the sixth game of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The much-anticipated encounter between the two sides is scheduled to take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The Imad Wasim-led side will be keen to make a strong comeback after losing the first two encounters to Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans of the ongoing edition.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, will also be trying their best to recover from the brutal defeat in their campaign opener against Multan Sultans.

The encounter will be aired live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Match scorecard, live commentary, and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

