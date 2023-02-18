Ramiz Raja Wants These Two Explosive Youngsters as Pakistan’s Openers in T20Is

Former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja has claimed that Peshawar Zalmi’s young guns, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris, could soon be gracing the opening positions for the national side in T20I cricket.

While praising their abilities, the former cricketer also noted that the two should have closed out the match against their Multan Sultans last night.

ALSO READ Young Cricketer Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen in Violent Attack

“Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris have immense potential and are the future openers of Pakistan in T20I cricket,” noted Ramiz on his YouTube channel.

“However, after getting a start and setting the tempo, they should have finished the game. Not finishing the game is a waste of their talent and potential,” he added.

Haris gave Zalmi a perfect start, but despite his impressive 40 runs off 23 balls, they were unable to capitalize and eventually fell to a 56-run defeat. Meanwhile, Saim’s career-best PSL score of 53 also gave a glimpse of his immense talent and potential.

ALSO READ Mohammad Haris Believes Multan Sultans’ Rising Star is Lucky to Escape His Onslaught

Raja further highlighted the importance of giving opportunities to young players in the PSL, rather than sticking with players nearing retirement age.

“I strongly believe Pakistan Super League should not be meant for players who are close to 40 years of age. We put the careers of young cricketers and future stars at stake just because of friendships,” he said.