Young Cricketer Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen in Violent Attack

A tragic incident of violent crime rocked the Hakeemkhel area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, as unidentified attackers fatally shot a young cricket player, and injured another on Friday.

According to reports, the gunfire resulted in Qasim Shah losing his life on the spot while the other victim, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was left wounded and in urgent need of medical attention.

ALSO READ South Africa Appoints Temba Bavuma as New Test Captain

The perpetrators fled the scene, leaving the locals in a state of shock and distress. The injured player was immediately taken to Mir Ali Hospital for treatment.

Whereas, the body of Qasim Shah was sent for a post-mortem examination. The slain athlete was the son of Peer Aqal Zaman, a well-known social figure.

The motive behind this heinous crime is still unclear, and the authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the cricket community has expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and demanded the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

The incident has sparked fear and anxiety among the residents of the area, who are calling for increased security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.