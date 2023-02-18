Ahmed Shehzad Makes a Shocking Revelation About Amir and Imad’s Rivalry Against Babar Azam

In a recent ‘Yes or No’ segment with a national sports daily, opening batter Ahmed Shehzad spoke up on the rumors of a possible rift between Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Karachi Kings’ Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.

Shahzad didn’t hesitate to agree with the statement ‘Amir and Imad have a grudge against Babar.’ He stated, “Yes, considering the statements that have been circulating on TV. It is being said that this rivalry is good for the league and is a way of creating hype, but I think some blunt remarks have been heard, which are fair enough.”

Shahzad believes that tension between the players might surface on the field during matches. He added, “Sometimes, people have things in their hearts, which are slowly coming out. We might also see them in the ground and it should be seen on the field.”

During the PSL 8 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, Babar Azam’s impressive 68-run knock from 46 balls led to some heated moments during the game. Babar flicked a boundary off Amir, which appeared to frustrate the left-arm pacer who then threw the next ball toward Babar in desperation.

Amir dismissed any personal grudges after the match, stating in a pre-match interview on Thursday that it was a “heat of the moment” thing and bowlers should show aggression on the field. Nonetheless, tensions appear to be simmering, and fans can expect an exciting on-field showdown between these players in future matches.

Ahead of the start of PSL 8, Mohammad Amir made a statement that he’s focused on taking wickets to help his team succeed, whether he’s bowling against star batsman Babar Azam or a tailender. This statement sparked strong reactions from fans, fellow players, and cricket legends alike.