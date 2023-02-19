PSL 2023 Live Streaming: Double-Header as Arch-Rivals Karachi and Lahore Lock Horns

Multan Sultans will take on Islamabad United in the first of two matches on Sunday, 19 February in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. The second match of the day will be played between arch-rivals, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars

The highly-contested match between Islamabad and Multan is set to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, while Karachi will take on Lahore at the National Bank Cricket Arena. The high-octane action of both the matches can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Karachi Suffer 3rd Straight Defeat

Islamabad will be looking for their second straight win while Multan will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the PSL points table.

In the second match, Lahore will be aiming to continue their fine run of form and their journey to defend their title while Karachi will be looking for their first win after losing their first three matches.

The encounters will be telecasted live on A Sports, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming of both matches will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Wants These Two Explosive Youngsters as Pakistan’s Openers in T20Is

Match scorecard, ball-by-ball updates, and live commentary can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads