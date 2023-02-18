PSL Points Table as Karachi Suffer 3rd Straight Defeat

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 18, 2023 | 10:51 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Karachi Kings have gotten off to a terrible start in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 as they lost their third successive match. Quetta Gladiators put on an amazing comeback as they registered their first win of the competition.

ALSO READ

Quetta struggled early on as they lost four wickets early on in the innings. Martin Guptill staged an epic comeback as he struck a sensational century to help Quetta to a decent total of 168/7.

Karachi was unable to handle the terrific bowling performance of Quetta as they were unable to chase down the target despite favorable conditions for batting.

ALSO READ

Quetta won the match by 6 runs as they gained their first points in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 3 2 1 0 4 1.936
Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.059
Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050
Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 2 -1.199
Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 2 -1.350
Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -0.476

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Is Henry Cavill Entering Marvel with Spider-Man?
Read more in lens

proproperty

Govt Allocates Rs 14.25bn for Affordable Housing Projects Under PSDP 2022-23
Read more in proproperty
close
>