PSL Points Table as Karachi Suffer 3rd Straight Defeat

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Karachi Kings have gotten off to a terrible start in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 as they lost their third successive match. Quetta Gladiators put on an amazing comeback as they registered their first win of the competition.

Quetta struggled early on as they lost four wickets early on in the innings. Martin Guptill staged an epic comeback as he struck a sensational century to help Quetta to a decent total of 168/7.

Karachi was unable to handle the terrific bowling performance of Quetta as they were unable to chase down the target despite favorable conditions for batting.

Quetta won the match by 6 runs as they gained their first points in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 3 2 1 0 4 1.936 Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.059 Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 2 -1.199 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 2 -1.350 Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -0.476

