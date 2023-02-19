PSL Points Table as Multan Sultans Defeat Islamabad United

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Multan Sultans continued their sensational run as they defeated Islamabad United in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.
Multan, despite losing Shan Masood early on, put on an excellent batting display as they scored 190/4 courtesy of another half-century by Mohammad Rizwan and a late onslaught by David Miller.
Islamabad got off to a poor start as they lost Paul Stirling early in the innings. Despite a solid comeback by Colin Munro and Rassie van der Dussen, Islamabad lost wickets on regular intervals as they failed to chase down the target.
Multan won the match by 52 runs as they extended their lead at the top of the PSL 8 standings.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.906
|Lahore Qalandars
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.050
|Islamabad United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.338
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.199
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.350
|Karachi Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-0.476
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads