Rashid Khan Will be Available in Lahore’s Next Match

Lahore Qalandars are set to receive a major boost as their star Afghanistan all-rounder, Rashi Khan, is set to join the squad tomorrow. Rashid will be available for selection in Lahore’s next match against Quetta Gladiators on 21 February at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The star all-rounder has been an integral part of Lahore over the past few years and played an influential role for the side last season as they secured their first-ever PSL title.

While Rashid was not available in the latter part of the tournament, he did play the majority of the competition, where he bamboozled the opposition batters. Rashid picked up 13 wickets at an average of 17.30 and an economy rate of 6.25 in 9 matches he played in the competition last year.

Lahore, already one of the most feared bowling units in the tournament will now have the services of one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. Qalandars won their opening match of the tournament as they defeated Multan Sultans by one run. Their second match of the tournament is set to be played tonight, against arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

