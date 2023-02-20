HEC Invites Applications for Accreditation of Research Journals

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has made an announcement inviting applications for accreditation of research journals for the year 2023-24.

The deadline for submission of applications is March 13, 2023. According to a statement released by the HEC, the purpose of the accreditation is to support national research journals, enhance their academic and publication standards, and provide them with financial assistance and capacity building.

ALSO READ Pakistan is Getting a National Public Health University Soon

The entities eligible to apply for accreditation include universities, degree-awarding institutions, public sector research and development organizations, and non-profit academic societies that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and have a mandate for research.

The HEC has also emphasized that the journals must meet certain requirements to be considered for accreditation. These requirements include a valid ISSN, a functional website, an editorial or advisory board with PhD degree holders in relevant fields or FCPS and FRCSMCPS degrees for medical journals, a strong research and publication background, and ownership by a university, DAI, R&D organization, private society, or an NGO.

Moreover, the journals must have published a minimum of five original research articles per issue and at least two review reports of each article. In addition, the editor of the journal is required to provide a recommendation letter from the head of the institution in case of an approved educational institution or R&D public sector organization.

ALSO READ Dead Man Appointed as KP’s Caretaker Education Minister

The HEC has also made it clear that non-profit academic societies with a mandate for research will only be considered after registration with the SECP or the Registrar of Societies.

The HEC has stated that journals listed in the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ) or the Australian Business Deans Committee (ABDC) will not be considered for accreditation. This move is part of the HEC’s efforts to promote quality research and publication standards in the country.