Dead Man Appointed as KP’s Caretaker Education Minister

Last week, the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) appointed four new advisers to Chief Minister (CM). One of the advisers is Rehmat Salam Khattak, who is looking after the Education Ministry.

However, it has now come to light that Rehmat Khattak had reportedly declared himself dead after allegedly engaging in fraud in Saudi Arabia. Not just this, Rehmat reportedly also has a grave of himself in his hometown.

The appointment of a dead man as the caretaker Education Minister in KP raises serious concerns about the competency and credibility of the lawmakers involved in the decision-making process.

It is shocking to see how such a significant position in the government can be given to a person who not only declared himself dead in the records but also built a grave in his native town to avoid legal proceedings for committing fraud in Saudi Arabia.

This move not only raises questions about the due diligence conducted by the authorities but also casts doubts on the transparency and integrity of the entire system.

It is important that such incidents are investigated thoroughly, and those responsible are held accountable to avoid any further damage to the public trust in the government.

Via: Mashriq TV