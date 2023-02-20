Quetta Gladiators Award Cash Prizes to Star Performers

Quetta Gladiators were in high spirits after their hard-fought victory over Karachi Kings in a thrilling finish in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The owner of Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Omar also joined in on the celebrations by awarding cash prizes to the players who played pivotal roles in their victory.

Star New Zealand batter, Martin Guptill, who scored his maiden PSL century against the Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings, was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 500,000.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Qais Ahmad, and Odean Smith each received Rs. 50,000 for their contributions.

Speaking to the media, Omar said that the management would continue to reward players who played a key role in the team’s victories during the remainder of the event.

The New Zealand opener scored 117 runs off 67 balls, while hard-hitting batter Iftikhar Ahmed was also instrumental, as the duo added 69 runs for the fifth wicket in 52 balls.

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain bowled well in the death overs, conceding only six and seven runs in the 18th and 19th overs of the match, respectively.

It is worth noting that the Sarfaraz-led side will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the ninth game of the season tonight at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

