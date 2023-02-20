Security Guard Shoots Islamia College Instructor Dead

During a verbal altercation with a campus watchman, a senior English instructor at Islamia College University was tragically shot on Sunday.

As reported by the police, Professor Bashir Muhammad, originally from Mardan but now residing at the Islamia Collegiate School, had a quarrel with the watchman the day before, but the matter was resolved.

ALSO READ IESCO Demands Late Electricity Bills Worth Billions From Government

On Sunday, though, the two had another confrontation in which Professor Bashir brought out a firearm. Sher Muhammad, the guard, retaliated by shooting his AK-47 at the professor.

Professor Bashir suffered critical injuries as a result and was transferred to the neighboring Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), where he died. According to a police officer, the culprit managed to flee after the gunshot. The police lodged an FIR and began an investigation when the victim’s brother submitted a complaint.