IESCO Demands Late Electricity Bills Worth Billions From Government

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has taken steps to resolve its recovery deficiency. The company has sent final notifications for payment to government and semi-government agencies with overdue power bills totaling Rs. 115.86 billion.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government, which owes approximately Rs. 105.335 billion, has received special attention. IESCO has stated that it would cut off supplies to the department that do not pay on time.

ALSO READ Sui Northern Officers Association Welcomes Appointment of Acting MD SNGPL

IESCO’s decision was spurred in part by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) requests for enhanced distribution company performance, particularly in terms of collections, as well as the implementation of governance and institutional adjustments in distribution companies (DISCOs).

The company has provided a thorough analysis of the overdue funds owed by government and semi-governmental departments. The Defense/MES (Military Engineer Services) owes the most money, Rs. 3.211 billion, next to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at Rs. 2.88 billion, the Pak Secretariat c/o CDA Rs. 689 million, the Cabinet Secretariat c/o CDA Rs. 79 million, and the Cantt Board Chaklala owe Rs. 896 million.

ALSO READ State Bank May Raise Interest Rate Due to IMF

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Defence Production Division, federal police, and several Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) are among the other institutions with outstanding bills. The list also includes the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, the National Highways Authority (NHA), and the Punjab Health and Welfare Department, as well as several government departments and divisions.