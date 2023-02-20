Sui Northern Officers Association Welcomes Appointment of Acting MD SNGPL

Sui Northern Executive Officers Association has welcomed the decision of the Board of Directors regarding appointing Amer Tufail as Acting Managing Director of SNGPL.

“It is an honor to welcome Mr. Amir Tufail worthy Managing Director on this honorable leadership position of SNGPL serving the nation through largest integrated gas distribution and transmission network in the country. With his versatile experience and dedication, we’ll accomplish amazing things together,” said the association in a press statement.

“We are excited to have him to lead the way as we work together to achieve goals and overcome challenges together in the past. The decision of assigning key posts of management to the senior& experienced fellows depicts the true aim of Managing Director towards the growth of organization,” the statement added.

The association also said that the long-awaited issue of annual increment of officers had been promptly addressed by the new management which had induced motivation among all employees of the organization. Moreover, the finalization of annual appraisal reports and pending promotions will certainly reduce the demotivation and unrest among the employees, it added.

“We congratulate worthy Managing Director on his new assignment of leading the compamy towards growth and prosperity and we feel honor to give him full confidence while executing the same,” the statement read.