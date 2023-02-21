Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

Cricket fans are excited as Quetta Gladiators prepare to play Lahore Qalandars in the tenth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today in Karachi.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side won their opening game against Multan Sultans, but they were unable to maintain their momentum against Karachi Kings.

The Sarfaraz-led Gladiators won their second game after losing the season opener, but they were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi in their third match yesterday.

Both teams currently stand at the foot of the PSL points table, and will be eager to win today’s game at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Both teams have met in 14 PSL encounters, with each team winning seven matches. Meanwhile Qalandars have won three of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Cricket fans can expect a thrilling encounter between two of the PSL’s most exciting teams as the two teams prepare to face each other tonight.

Teams Matches Win Loss Quetta Gladiators 14 7 7 Lahore Qalandars 7 7

