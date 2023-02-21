Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 21st, 2023: Battle of the Pace Attacks

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in the tenth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The match will take place at the National Banck Cricket Arena in Karachi.

ALSO READ English All-Rounder to Miss Remainder of PSL 2023 for Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in last night’s encounter. Despite a sensational bowling performance by their pace attack, Quetta was unable to avoid defeat as their batting faltered throughout the innings.

Similarly, Lahore Qalandars will also be looking to overcome their defeat against arch-rivals Karachi Kings in their previous match. Lahore, currently sitting at the bottom of the table, will be looking to register their second win of the tournament and climb up the PSL points table.

ALSO READ No. 2 Ranked Bowler to Miss PSL 2023 After Sri Lanka Cricket Refuses to Issue NOC

The winner of the match has the potential to move to the second spot in the standings while the loser will drop to the last spot.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Tuesday, 21 February Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads