Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 21st, 2023: Battle of the Pace Attacks

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 21, 2023 | 2:50 pm

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in the tenth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The match will take place at the National Banck Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in last night’s encounter. Despite a sensational bowling performance by their pace attack, Quetta was unable to avoid defeat as their batting faltered throughout the innings.

Similarly, Lahore Qalandars will also be looking to overcome their defeat against arch-rivals Karachi Kings in their previous match. Lahore, currently sitting at the bottom of the table, will be looking to register their second win of the tournament and climb up the PSL points table.

The winner of the match has the potential to move to the second spot in the standings while the loser will drop to the last spot.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
Tuesday, 21 February Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

