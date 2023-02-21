Islamabad United Receives Massive Boost as Star Afghanistan Batter Joins Squad

Star Afghanistan cricketer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has joined Islamabad United squad for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was picked by Islamabad United in the platinum category for the PSL 8 and will be available for the upcoming game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Earlier this month, Islamabad United confirmed that Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be available for the selection for the eight group-stage matches and playoffs.

Gurbaz took to Twitter to announce his imminent arrival in the country, “Done with National duty, off to Pak for PSL. See you soon boys inshallah.”

Done with National duty, off to pak for PSL.see you soon boys inshallah 🤗✌🏻@IsbUnited pic.twitter.com/rag8kVQzoC — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi has also joined the Islamabad United squad for the upcoming matches. Both the players were a part of the Afghanistan team for the three match T20I series against United Arab Emirates (UAE), which concluded on February 19.

The Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are currently fourth in the PSL points table after winning one and losing one in their two matches in PSL 8 so far.

In their third game of the campaign, the two-time champions will face the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi on February 24 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.