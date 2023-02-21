Pakistan Kabaddi Captain to Receive Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

Kabaddi captain Shafiq Chishti will be awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day.

ALSO READ No. 2 Ranked Bowler to Miss PSL 2023 After Sri Lanka Cricket Refuses to Issue NOC

The captain of Pakistan’s national kabaddi team, Shafiq Chishti, has been approved to receive Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his contributions to the sport.

Shafiq Chishti’s name will also be added to Pakistan’s special list of honors, solidifying his place as a national hero. The ceremony to award Shafiq Chishti with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz will be held on March 23, 2023, during the celebration of Pakistan Day.

This honor has been granted by President Arif Alvi as a testament to Chishti’s hard work and dedication to the sport of kabaddi.

ALSO READ English All-Rounder to Miss Remainder of PSL 2023 for Lahore Qalandars

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz is a high civil award in Pakistan. This prestigious award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have brought pride and honor to the country.

Shafiq Chishti’s recognition is a source of inspiration for young and aspiring athletes in Pakistan to work hard toward their dreams and to bring pride to their country.