Renowned Commentator Slams Shoaib Akhtar for His Remarks on Shaheen’s T20 World Cup Final Injury

Renowned British commentator Alan Wikins poured scorn on Shoaib Akhtar’s statement about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently made a statement about star pacer Shaheen Afridi, suggesting that he should have played through pain during the T20 World Cup final against England.

The former cricketer said that the tough task would have turned the young pacer into a hero for the team and nation alike.

However, Welsh commentator Alan Wilkins disagreed, stating that Afridi couldn’t have bowled on one leg, no matter how much heart he had.

It’s an admirable thought but it is also a long time after the event. @iShaheenAfridi couldn’t have bowled on one leg even though he’s got the biggest heart in the team! https://t.co/aTJRmam48q — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 21, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of action during the T20 World Cup final as he suffered a career-threatening knee injury. His injury resulted in a shift of momentum towards England as they ran out as winners.

While playing through injuries can sometimes be seen as a sign of toughness and dedication, it’s important for players to prioritize their health and avoid further harm.