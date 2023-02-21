Mohammad Hasnain Praises Impact of Umar Gul on Quetta’s Pacers

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 21, 2023 | 4:54 pm

Quetta Gladiators pacer, Mohammad Hasnain has acknowledged the efforts of bowling coach, Umar Gul in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to the media, Hasnain stated that the former pacer has a great influence because he gives the bowlers a game plan on where they should bowl before the game.

The 22-year-old pacer further added that they also get the list of strengths and weaknesses of opposition batters from the analyst so that they can mentally prepare for them.

“So we bowl accordingly to that plan and which is why I have been getting good results. Death bowling yes, we practice with a wet ball and are also working on our variations,” he added.

In response to a question about the match against Peshawar Zalmi, Hasnain said that if they had scored 15-20 runs more, the result would have been different.

The right-arm pacer went on to say that the spinners were unable to land the ball on a length because it was wet, which also prevented the ball from turning.

“I think we conceded too many in the first three overs, at that point we thought the opposition is going after us but we didn’t give up hope,” he concluded.

