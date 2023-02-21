Spotify Reveals Exciting Music Insights in Celebration of its 2nd Anniversary in Pakistan

In 2021, Spotify landed in Pakistan with style. Fast forward to 2023 and the music streaming service is celebrating 2 years of revolutionizing the local musical landscape.

From bringing fresh talents under the spotlight to showcasing some of the country’s leading female artists on billboards in Times Square, NYC, Spotify has redefined the outlook of Pakistani music both at home and abroad registering a 217% increase in musical exports over time.

Music Beyond Borders – Top Exports from Spotify

In line with its 2nd Anniversary celebrations, Spotify is highlighting listener data-based insights that underline the resounding reach of tracks, artists, and genres not just locally but globally as well.

Atif Aslam became the most exported artist through Spotify over the last two years. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Ali Sethi made it to the list of top 5 most streamed artists whose international reach has grown phenomenally on the music streaming service since Spotify’s launch 2 years ago.

Bringing Fresh Voices to the Spotlight

Fresh Finds, a playlist collection that showcases the best-emerging artists that span a range of genres, has propelled some brilliant voices to global acclaim.

Often unsigned and up-and-coming in their careers, many young artists first meet their audiences through Fresh Finds. Abdul Hannan, the first artist to feature on Fresh Finds Pakistan is a prime example with two of his tracks, “Bikhra” and “Iraaday” trending on Spotify’s Chart, Top Songs Pakistan.

“Bikhra” peaked at number 1 on the playlist recently, while “Iraaday” has constantly been in the Top 3 on Spotify Pakistan Charts.

Collaborating on “Bikhra” and “Iraaday”, Rovalio has been Hannan’s constant companion. It comes as no surprise then that he secured the second spot on the list followed by Hassan & Roshaan, Rozeo, and Izzchughtai completing the top 5 list.

Pakistani Women Musicians Conquering the World through EQUAL

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Spotify launched EQUAL Pakistan, a designated platform to promote women musicians from Pakistan on the global stage, in March 2022.

Every month, a local voice is selected as Ambassador of the Month and flaunted before the world on a digital billboard in Times Square, NYC.

From Pakistan’s first Grammy winner, Arooj Aftab to Shae Gill, the global sensation responsible for Pasoori, Spotify has acknowledged some of the most game-changing female artists in the country.

Following Shubh, Shae Gill was second amongst new artists according to data from the music streaming giant.

The Charts Toppers

Since its launch in Pakistan, Spotify has become the go-to platform for music lovers in the country. The constantly growing music streams and the fact that Spotify was the most downloaded app in Pakistan in 2022, as per Data Darbar, are a testament to that.

According to data revealed by the streaming service on its 2nd Anniversary, Pasoori continues to reign supreme as the most streamed track locally, followed by Bikhra, and Iraaday.

Kaifi Khalil’s Kahani Suno 2.0 has gained several places in the last couple of months making its way into the top four local songs in the country.

Amongst artists, Atif Aslam is perched at the top followed by Young Stunners, Hassan Raheem, Abdul Hannan, and Asim Azhar, completing the top 5 most streamed artists list.

Top Songs

Top Artists

Top Local Artists

Top 5 Fresh Finds