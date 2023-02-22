Govt to Take Back and Auction Luxury Cars Being Used by Ministers: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a number of austerity measures that include auctioning luxury cars in the use of cabinet members.

Addressing a press conference alongside members of the federal cabinet, the prime minister announced that members of the cabinet would return all the luxury vehicles which would be auctioned.

The prime minister also announced that cabinet members, if needed, will be provided just one official vehicle for security purposes.

The premier said that cabinet members would use economy class during their visits abroad while their staff would not be allowed to accompany them. He added that cabinet members would not stay in five stars hotels during their foreign visits.

The prime minister also announced that cabinet members have voluntarily decided to forego their salaries and perks. He said that all ministers would now pay their own utility bills.

All the division, departments, subordinates and other government entities under the federal government would cut their current expenditures by 15 percent whereas the purchase of luxury vehicles would be completely banned. The prime minister also announced that until June 2024 there will be a complete ban on buying luxury items.

Moreover, the premier also announced that cars being used by senior ministry officials, who have already availed the car monetization service, would be taken back.