PM Shehbaz Announces New Timings for Government Offices

Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, has announced a new policy for federal government offices to start at 7:30 AM, as part of an effort to increase productivity and efficiency. This policy will go into effect immediately and applies to all government offices across the country.

In addition, the Prime Minister has also announced that government cars that were previously given to officers will be taken back under austerity measures. The move is aimed at reducing unnecessary expenses and ensuring that resources are used efficiently. These steps have been taken in light of the difficult economic situation that Pakistan is facing.

Moreover, to further cut costs, government officers will now be required to pay their own utility bills. This includes bills for electricity, gas, and water. The new policy is expected to save a significant amount of money, which can be utilized in other areas.

In a related development, the government has also decided to turn off the electricity of shopping malls after 5 PM. This move is being made in an effort to conserve energy and reduce the strain on the national power grid. It is hoped that this measure will help to prevent power outages and ensure that there is enough electricity to go around.

The Prime Minister has urged all citizens to cooperate with these measures, which are aimed at strengthening the country’s economy and ensuring a brighter future for all Pakistanis. It is expected that these steps will not only save money, but also lead to greater efficiency and productivity in the government sector.