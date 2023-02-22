Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

Cricket fans will watch another high-octane clash between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has started their campaign in fine style, winning three out of four games, and currently sits on the top of the points table.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Wants Shaheen to Improve by Following Legendary Bowler’s Technique

Despite the loss of their key pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani in the first game, the Sultans have a very strong bowling attack which has played a significant role in their victories so far.

The Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings, who won only one game last year, appears to be on the back foot in the ongoing edition too, having lost three of their four games so far.

Karachi Kings came close to winning a couple of games but were unable to finish the match in their favor. They finally won their first match as they defeated Lahore Qalandars.

ALSO READ Two English Stars Set to Join Lahore Qalandars’ Squad

In terms of the head-to-head record, Karachi Kings have an upper hand over Multan Sultans, winning five games out of 11 while Sultans have won four games. Two games have ended in no result.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Karachi Kings 11 5 4 2 Multan Sultans 4 5

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads