Two English Stars Set to Join Lahore Qalandars’ Squad

Two England cricketers are set to join the Lahore Qalandars squad ahead of their fourth match in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jordan Cox and Sam Billings will arrive in Lahore on February 23 and will be available for the highly anticipated match against Peshawar Zalmi on February 26 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Both cricketers have established themselves as dynamic and talented players, with Cox recently representing Kent in the T20 Blast and Billings representing the England team.

This announcement has excited Qalandars’ fans who are eager to see how these two players will help the team in PSL 8.

The arrival of these two players comes at a crucial time for the Qalandars, who are looking to build on their strong start to the season and maintain a healthy position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, the star Afghan spinner, joined the Qalandars before their match against the Gladiators and impressed fans with his spell of 1 for 17 in four overs.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side yesterday defeated the Gladiators by 63 runs in their third match of the season in Karachi, climbing to the second place on the point table.

