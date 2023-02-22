PSL 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans

Former champions, Karachi Kings will come face to face against Multan Sultans in the 11th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The much-awaited encounter between the two sides is set to take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

Karachi Kings, who have lost three of their last four games, are fourth on the points table and will be keen to win this match to keep their chances of advancing to the PSL playoffs alive.

The Imad Wasim-led side is currently dealing with injuries to their leading fast bowlers, with Mohammad Amir and Mir Hamza unavailable for selection.

On the other hand, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans have risen to the top of the points table after winning three of their four games in the ongoing season. They too have a number of injury problems with Shahnawaz Dahani, Wayne Parnell, and Josh Little all ruled out due to injury.

ALSO READ Two English Stars Set to Join Lahore Qalandars’ Squad

The clash will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads