PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Quetta Gladiators

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 21, 2023 | 10:44 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars convincingly beat Quetta Gladiators as they registered their second win the competition.

ALSO READ

Lahore got off to a blistering start as the openers took the attack to the Quetta bowling unit. Fine contributions from Shai Hope and Sikandar Raza helped Lahore to a massive total of 198/6.

Quetta did not look comfortable at the start of their innings as Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan troubled the batters. A quickfire 48 from Jason Roy was the only saving grace in their batting unit as Lahore’s bowling unit ran riot. Quetta could only manage 135/8 in their 20 overs.

ALSO READ

Lahore won the match by 63 runs as they moved to the second spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 2.107
Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050
Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 1 0 4 -0.632
Karachi Kings 4 1 3 0 2 0.499
Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 -0.832
Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Ali Sethi Gets A Bra And Panties Ovation in Toronto
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Conducts Operation Against Illegal Properties
Read more in proproperty
close
>