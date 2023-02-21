PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Quetta Gladiators

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars convincingly beat Quetta Gladiators as they registered their second win the competition.

Lahore got off to a blistering start as the openers took the attack to the Quetta bowling unit. Fine contributions from Shai Hope and Sikandar Raza helped Lahore to a massive total of 198/6.

Quetta did not look comfortable at the start of their innings as Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan troubled the batters. A quickfire 48 from Jason Roy was the only saving grace in their batting unit as Lahore’s bowling unit ran riot. Quetta could only manage 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Lahore won the match by 63 runs as they moved to the second spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 2.107 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050 Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 1 0 4 -0.632 Karachi Kings 4 1 3 0 2 0.499 Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 -0.832 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

