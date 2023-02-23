ADB, FBR Review Progress on Domestic Resource Mobilization Program

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 23, 2023 | 10:59 pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission headed by Asad Aleem, Deputy Country Director, ADB, met Asim Ahmad, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday at FBR Headquarters.

He was accompanied by Yuji Miyaki, Public Management Specialist (Taxation), and Farzana Noshab, Senior Economist of ADB.

Both sides discussed the progress on the Domestic Resource Mobilization (DRM) Program to support the resource mobilization initiatives of the government for promoting an inclusive and evidence-based institutional framework for tax policy, administration, digital transformation, and automation.

The policy actions were thoroughly reviewed in the meeting. It was agreed that the FBR was on track to achieve the targets of the Program and both sides will continue to work towards identifying further areas of cooperation.

