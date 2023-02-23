ADB, FBR Review Progress on Domestic Resource Mobilization Program

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission headed by Asad Aleem, Deputy Country Director, ADB, met Asim Ahmad, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday at FBR Headquarters.

He was accompanied by Yuji Miyaki, Public Management Specialist (Taxation), and Farzana Noshab, Senior Economist of ADB.

ADB Mission headed by Mr. Asad Aleem, Deputy Country Director, called on Chairman FBR Mr. Asim Ahmad today at FBR HQs to discuss progress on Domestic Resource Mobilization Program. Both sides agreed to promote tax policy, digital transformation & automation under the Program. pic.twitter.com/VG4bujwgDF — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) February 23, 2023

ALSO READ FBR Gets Powers to Slap 25% Sales Tax on Imported Luxury Items

Both sides discussed the progress on the Domestic Resource Mobilization (DRM) Program to support the resource mobilization initiatives of the government for promoting an inclusive and evidence-based institutional framework for tax policy, administration, digital transformation, and automation.

The policy actions were thoroughly reviewed in the meeting. It was agreed that the FBR was on track to achieve the targets of the Program and both sides will continue to work towards identifying further areas of cooperation.