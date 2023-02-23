Ben Stokes Decides to Play Only a Few Matches in IPL

Ben Stokes, has announced that he will leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) early to prepare for England’s upcoming cricket matches against Ireland and the Ashes against Australia.

England’s all-rounder, Ben Stokes was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for an astounding $1.96 million in December’s auction and is set to play in the IPL until May 28.

However, he is committed to representing England in the one-off test against Ireland at Lords on June 1, as well as the Ashes series against Australia that follows.

Stokes’ decision highlights the challenge that cricket boards face in balancing the interests of players and their respective teams. Several of Stokes’ England teammates, who have also been picked up by IPL sides, will have to make similar decisions regarding their availability for England’s upcoming matches.

As told by England’s manager, Rob Key, the financial rewards offered by the IPL are significant, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for non-contracted players to turn down these “life-changing” deals.

He further admitted that franchise cricket is a cause of comprising the strength of the English side as all the in-form players are not always available for national duty. This poses a dilemma for cricket boards, who must weigh the importance of bilateral cricket against the financial incentives of franchise cricket.