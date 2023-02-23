K-Electric Seeks Power Tariff Hike of Rs. 2.69 Per Unit for January

Karachiites are likely to pay more for electricity bills for the month of January as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has set the date of February 28 to conduct a public hearing on a petition submitted by K-Electric on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

The power regulator will also conduct a hearing on the quarterly tariff adjustment for October-December 2022. For January, K-Electric has sought a positive FCA of Rs. 2.69 per unit. The company has also requested a reduction in tariff of Rs. 7.366 per unit on account of quarterly adjustment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the impact of quarterly adjustment is not passed on to consumers in general under the uniform tariff policy applicable across the country. However, the final decision in this regard rests with the Ministry of Energy and NEPRA.

“The positive FCA for January 2023 is primarily due to an increase in the price of power purchased from CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee),” said the statement.

The price of power purchased from CPPA-G in January 2023 increased by 67 percent compared to December 2022, the statement added.