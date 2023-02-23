PSL 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United

Two-time champions, Islamabad United will square off against Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The encounter, which is expected to be highly contested, will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The Babar Azam-led side, which has won two of their three games, is currently third in the points table and will be eager to gain points in order to advance to the playoffs.

The former champions defeated Karachi Kings in their campaign opener before losing to Multan Sultans in the next match. They then went on to beat Quetta Gladiators in their previous match.

Meanwhile, United began their campaign with a four-wicket win over Karachi Kings, but they were unable to maintain their momentum and were defeated by Multan Sultans in their second game.

The national team captain and vice-captain will lead their respective sides in today’s match, and fans will enjoy the rivalry between the two as both sides have renowned cricketers.

The clash will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

