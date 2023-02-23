Here are the Details of Women’s Exhibition Matches During PSL 8

Women cricketers are also set to be in action alongside the PSL 8.

While the previously planned PSL-like league for women was canceled after the change in the frontline administration of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), three exhibition matches have been scheduled to be played alongside the eighth edition of the men’s PSL.

Three matches will be played by two teams named Super Women and Amazons at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The first game will be played on 8 March while the second and third match will take place on 10 and 12 March respectively. All the exhibition matches of the Women’s League are scheduled to begin at 2 PM.

The tickets for all three matches of the Women’s League are available. This is for the first time in Pakistan that women cricketers will showcase their talent in a high-profile contest at the national level.