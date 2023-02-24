Beware Expats: Financial Scams on the Rise in UAE

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 24, 2023 | 11:34 am

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Police has issued warnings about increasing financial scams in the country. It has urged residents to protect their identity details like PIN, date of birth, or phone numbers, especially during online shopping.

Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command released an awareness campaign on Thursday. It advised residents not to disclose CVV numbers of credit or debit cards and frequently change PINs as well as passwords.

People should only shop from trusted and certified platforms and avoid saving their financial information on them, it noted.

Similarly, Sharjah Police also spread an awareness campaign called ‘Be Aware’ on Tuesday. To be on the safe side, it’s important to keep one’s PIN and One-Time Password (OTP) secret. Changing the PIN regularly is also essential especially after coming back from a vacation.

Police also suggested using strong passwords with uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, as well as special symbols to protect against cybercriminals who seek to exploit loopholes.

