PCB Gives Punjab Govt One Day Deadline to Lower Their Demands

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 24, 2023 | 4:16 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to give a one-day deadline to the Punjab government to lower their demands regarding the security costs of holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

According to details, the PCB and the PSL franchises unanimously decided to give a day’s deadline to the Punjab government to lower the security costs. Unless the Punjab government refuses to lower the costs, the ongoing matches of PSL 8 will be shifted to Karachi from Lahore and Rawalpindi.

PCB also threatened the Punjab government that the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand will also be held entirely in Karachi if they refuse to lower the costs.

Earlier, the Punjab government had demanded a whopping Rs. 45 crores as security arrangements to hold PSL 8 matches in the province. PCB had already paid the Punjab government Rs. 5 crores as food expenses for the security personnel active during the tournament. The Punjab government further demanded Rs. 45 crores for security and lighting during the Punjab leg of the matches.

The meeting held today at the high-performance center in Lahore between the PCB higher-ups and the PSL franchises came to the conclusion that they won’t cave into the demands of the Punjab government and have decided not to pay the excessive amount.

The final decision regarding the tournament’s scheduling will be made after tomorrow’s deadline.

