PSL Points Table as Quetta Gladiators Falter Yet Again

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 24, 2023 | 10:44 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Islamabad United registered their third won of the tournament as they defeated Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad got off to a poor start as they lost three early wickets but a masterclass from Azam Khan, who scored 97 off 42 balls, took them to a mammoth total of 220/6.

Quetta had a horrid start as well as their overseas contingent of Guptill, Roy, and Smeed went back to the pavilion without much trouble to the scorers. A mini cameo from Hafeez and Sarfaraz provided some hope but ultimately the target was out of reach from the Gladiators as they were dismissed for 157.

Islamabad won the match by 63 runs as they reduced the gap to 2 points at the top of the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 1.722
Islamabad United 4 3 1 0 6 1.049
Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050
Peshawar Zalmi 4 2 2 0 4 -1.137
Karachi Kings 5 1 4 0 2 0.364
Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


