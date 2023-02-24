PCB to Adopt Plan B for PSL’s Punjab Leg If Govt Refuses to Bend

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formulated an alternate plan to shift the matches from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi, in case of the interim government of Punjab refuses to lower the cost of security arrangements.

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 matches have been marred by a dispute between PCB and the interim government of Punjab over excessive security costs. The Punjab government had demanded a whopping Rs. 450 million for security arrangements for the matches to be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

In response, the PCB has come up with a Plan B to shift the matches to Karachi if the Punjab government does not withdraw its bill. Under the alternate plan, Lahore will hold the Sunday and Monday matches, following which the Lahore matches will be moved to Karachi. Additionally, some of the matches in Rawalpindi may also be shifted to Karachi.

The PCB and the PSL franchises have decided to not fulfill the costly calls of the Punjab government. The PCB team under Usman Wahla will leave for Karachi tomorrow to make arrangements for the shifting of venues from Punjab if the interim government refused to show flexibility in its demands.

