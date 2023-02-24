Stats Prove Mohammad Haris as PSL’s Most Aggressive Batter

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Haris is one of the star performers in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Many factors, such as confidence, courage, and flawless execution of plans, distinguish the 21-year-old batter from other emerging or young cricketers in professional cricket.

ALSO READ Video of Iftikhar Ahmed Playing Indoor Cricket With Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Son Goes Viral

The Peshawar-born cricketer possesses immense talent and skills to utilize the first six overs in T20 cricket, which sets the stage for the remainder of the game.

The right-handed opener holds the record for the highest strike rate while playing the first 15 balls of an innings with a minimum of 80 balls played in PSL.

Here’s the complete list:

Batter Strike Rate Mohammad Haris 195.35 Paul Stirling 178.85 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 178.67 Tim David 169.11 Chris Lynn 170.18

ALSO READ Babar Azam Thanks Journalist for His Gaffe in Press Conference

In their recent game against Islamabad United, the wicket-keeper batter scored a scintillating 40 runs off 21 balls, stitching a valuable 76-run partnership with Babar Azam.

Earlier this week, the Peshawar Zalmi captain heaped praise on Mohammad Haris for his skills, and impact on the team during the ongoing season.

Babar Azam praised Haris for playing well under pressure and executing his game plans perfectly, just like Rizwan, who is Babar’s opening partner in the national team.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads