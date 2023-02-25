2 Workers Die as Part of Bhara Kahu Bypass Collapses

Tragedy struck the Bhara Kahu Bypass project in Islamabad on Saturday morning when the shuttering of a big pillar gave way and collapsed on construction workers.

As a result of the unfortunate incident, two laborers lost their lives and three others were left seriously injured. Additionally, four more workers were trapped under the rubble.

ALSO READ Azam Khan Dedicates Memorable PSL Performance to Father Moin Khan

Rescue teams were quick to respond to the incident, arriving at the site and immediately beginning the work of extracting the laborers from the debris.

While three of the trapped workers were successfully rescued, efforts to save the remaining four were still ongoing.

The three injured laborers were transported to different nearby hospitals where they were reported to be in serious condition.

Following the incident, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Noorul Amin Mangal, ordered an investigation into the matter.

He formed an eight-member investigation team, led by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz, to identify those responsible for the tragedy.

ALSO READ FIA Arrests Three Suspects Running Fake Nursing Institute

Previously, the CDA had announced that more than 50% of the work on the Bhara Kahu Bypass project had already been completed.

Former CDA Chairman, Mohammad Usman, had stated that the project would help to alleviate traffic congestion and pollution, as well as facilitate tourists traveling towards Murree.

The 5.6 km-long Bhara Kahu bypass, which includes a 1km flyover, starts at Malpur on Murree Road and culminates near the Jugi bus stop, with the flyover extending towards the end of the local market towards Murree.