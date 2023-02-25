Dubai Removes 10% Event Fees to Attract More Tourists

Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister (PM) of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has revised laws concerning e-licensing and e-ticketing for events in Dubai.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has removed 10% collection fees for events. However, DET will still charge an annual subscription fee for the e-permit and e-ticket system. The government usually takes some fee from each ticket sold at paid events. It can be up to 10% of the ticket price, or AED 10 ($2.72) per person.

The decision has been made to promote Dubai as the global event destination under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Ahmed Al Khaja, stated that Dubai’s leadership constantly supports the development of the events sector.

Referring to the series of amendments made to the events laws, he further remarked that these regulatory amendments will help in the growth of the entertainment sector and encourage event organizers to attract more tourists to the city.

The 10% waiver increases the profitability of event organizers. Dubai Business Events (DBE), the official convention bureau, won 232 bids in 2022 to host international events.