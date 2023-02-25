Fact Check: Is UAE Actually Implementing a 4-Day Work Week?

Reports claiming that the entire United Arab Emirates (UAE) has adopted a 4-day workweek have been debunked as false news. Only Sharjah has implemented this system, while the rest are still operating on a 5–6-day workweek.

Sharjah Executive Council reports that the implementation of a 4-day workweek has shown positive results. Workers’ productivity has gone up by 88%, attendance by 74%, and job satisfaction by 90%. Overall, employees feel happier at their job.

87% of employees reported an improvement in their mental health. These results demonstrate how successful this initiative has been at improving various aspects of work-life balance for employees.

As reports of a countrywide 4-day workweek policy in the UAE spread, it’s essential to distinguish fact from false news during this era of misinformation.