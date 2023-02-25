How to Check Bus Timings in Dubai From Home

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai offers a dedicated service to commuters, showing real-time bus timings via SMS. It’s part of the Wojhati service, a portal for public transport routes.

This SMS service is very helpful for people who are rushing to work and don’t want to miss their bus. People can also check the status of buses coming to the stand with the help of a bus stop ID. RTA also offers an app for this purpose called “S’hail.”

SMS Alerts for Bus Timings

For checking bus timing via SMS, commuters must follow these steps:

Note down the bus stop ID from the stands.

Send an SMS to 5233 in the following format: ‘D’ ‘space’ ‘bus stop ID’ Example: D 234590 You’ll be charged 30 fils per SMS for this service.



S’Hail App

This app tells commuters about the duration, fare, as well as arrival and departure of the bus, Metro, or ferry service. For bus timings, follow these steps:

Open the S’hail app on your smartphone.

Tap on the three lines located at the top left corner of the screen.

Select the “Departures” option.

Enter your bus stop ID.

It will then show you the complete bus schedule for your bus stop. This service is free of cost.

Via Gulf News