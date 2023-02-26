Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 26th, 2023: Double-Header in Karachi and Lahore

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Karachi will face-off against Multan in the first match while Lahore will lock horns with Peshawar in the second match of the day in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Karachi will be looking to bounce back after a string of poor results in the first phase of the tournament. Multan, on the other hand, will look to continue their sensational run and extend their lead at the top of the PSL standings.

Lahore Qalandars will play their first match in front of their home crowd as they take on Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi. The encounter is set to be a spectacle in front of a jam packed Lahore crowd.

All the four teams will be keenly looking at the PSL points table as the tournament heads toward the business end.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Sunday, 26 February Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans 2:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

